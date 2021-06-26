Former winners Denmark, who lost star playmaker Eriksen in their opening game, take on Wales in the last 16.

Where: Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam

When: Saturday, June 26

Kick-off: 16:00 GMT

Wales take on Denmark in Amsterdam in the first last-16 tie of Euro 2020, dreaming of a repeat of their run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals after advancing from Group A behind leaders Italy.

Denmark, meanwhile, overcame the shock and trauma of Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest during their opening game against Finland to qualify for the knockout phase as the second-placed team in Group B despite losing their first two matches.

After being revived on the pitch in Copenhagen, Eriksen spent six days in hospital after his collapse, undergoing surgery to have a defibrillator implanted.

“We dealt with a very traumatic experience and the same night we kept playing. We played one of the best teams in the world [Belgium] a couple of days later and we beat Russia playing very intensely,” said coach Kasper Hjulmand.

“It shows the power we possess, both physical and mental.”

“We had enough crazy days in Copenhagen with emotion for a complete life,” said Hjulmand. “We’re playing in Christian Eriksen’s old homeland and we will give everything,” he said, referring to Amsterdam, home to Ajax Amsterdam and Eriksen’s former club.

The Danes are aiming to win a knockout tie at the European Championship for the first time since they stunned the continent to win the trophy in 1992.

It is exactly 29 years since Denmark defeated Germany in the final in Gothenburg having famously only qualified because war-torn Yugoslavia disintegrated.

Wales, meanwhile, will be denied a proper travelling support in Amsterdam with fans barred from entering the Netherlands from the United Kingdom.

The travel ban does not apply to supporters coming from Denmark, which like the Netherlands is in the European Union.

“We’ve been in situations where teams are favourites or have more support, against Turkey [in Baku] they had 18,000 in the stadium so it makes no difference. When it comes to kick-off it is just us players on the pitch,” said captain Gareth Bale.