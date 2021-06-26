Live
Sports|Euro2020

Wales vs Denmark to kick off Euro 2020 last-16

Former winners Denmark, who lost star playmaker Eriksen in their opening game, take on Wales in the last 16.

The Danes are aiming to win a knockout tie at the European Championship for the first time since they stunned the continent to win the trophy in 1992 [Koen Van Weel/Reuters]
The Danes are aiming to win a knockout tie at the European Championship for the first time since they stunned the continent to win the trophy in 1992 [Koen Van Weel/Reuters]
26 Jun 2021

Where: Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
When: Saturday, June 26
Kick-off: 16:00 GMT

Wales take on Denmark in Amsterdam in the first last-16 tie of Euro 2020, dreaming of a repeat of their run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals after advancing from Group A behind leaders Italy.

Denmark, meanwhile, overcame the shock and trauma of Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest during their opening game against Finland to qualify for the knockout phase as the second-placed team in Group B despite losing their first two matches.

After being revived on the pitch in Copenhagen, Eriksen spent six days in hospital after his collapse, undergoing surgery to have a defibrillator implanted.

“We dealt with a very traumatic experience and the same night we kept playing. We played one of the best teams in the world [Belgium] a couple of days later and we beat Russia playing very intensely,” said coach Kasper Hjulmand.

“It shows the power we possess, both physical and mental.”

“We had enough crazy days in Copenhagen with emotion for a complete life,” said Hjulmand. “We’re playing in Christian Eriksen’s old homeland and we will give everything,” he said, referring to Amsterdam, home to Ajax Amsterdam and Eriksen’s former club.

The Danes are aiming to win a knockout tie at the European Championship for the first time since they stunned the continent to win the trophy in 1992.

It is exactly 29 years since Denmark defeated Germany in the final in Gothenburg having famously only qualified because war-torn Yugoslavia disintegrated.

Wales, meanwhile, will be denied a proper travelling support in Amsterdam with fans barred from entering the Netherlands from the United Kingdom.

The travel ban does not apply to supporters coming from Denmark, which like the Netherlands is in the European Union.

“We’ve been in situations where teams are favourites or have more support, against Turkey [in Baku] they had 18,000 in the stadium so it makes no difference. When it comes to kick-off it is just us players on the pitch,” said captain Gareth Bale.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from Sports

Safari Rally puts Kenya back on world stage

The Safari Rally is an epic marathon of nearly 2,000 kilometres (1,240 miles) [Simon Maina/AFP]

‘Best in our history’: NZ team lauded for test championship win

New Zealand&#39;s Kane Williamson celebrates with the trophy after winning the final to become the ICC World Test Champions [Action Images via John Sibley/ Reuters]

UK police officer convicted of manslaughter of Dalian Atkinson

Dalian Atkinson representing England during a match against Ireland on March 27, 1990 [File: Radford/Allsport/Reuters]

Euro 2020: Spain, holders Portugal face crucial matches

Portugal will be eliminated if they lose to France and Hungary win against Germany [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
Most Read

‘Health system close to collapse’: Indonesia battling COVID surge

Nearly 1,000 Indonesian health workers have died from the virus since the pandemic started, with the country&#39;s medical association confirming on Friday that 401 doctors were among the victims [Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters]

Russia launches Mediterranean drills amid rift with UK

A Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jet flies during the Victory Day parade, marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, above Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2018 [File: Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters]

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years for George Floyd murder

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin addresses his sentencing hearing and the judge as he awaits his sentence after being convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2021 in a still image from video [Pool via Reuters]

Helicopter carrying Colombia’s President Duque struck by bullets

The mark of a projectile is seen on a helicopter that Colombian President Ivan Duque was travelling in [Colombia Presidency/Handout via Reuters]