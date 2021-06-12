Live
Christian Eriksen collapses in Denmark vs Finland Euro 2020 match

UEFA says Danish midfielder ‘stabilised’ after being taken to hospital following sudden collapse on the pitch.

Christian Eriksen is stretchered off the pitch [Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters]
Denmark’s Christian Eriksen has been “stabilised” after being taken to hospital following his sudden collapse on the pitch of Parken Stadium during his country’s Euro 2020 game against Finland.

UEFA, the football tournament’s ruling body, said in a Twitter post the 29-year-old “has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised” after Saturday’s incident in Copenhagen.

Eriksen fell to the ground, free of contact, near the sideline late in the first half. The attacking midfielder was immediately surrounded by medical staff who began pumping his chest as distraught teammates formed a ring around him.

After around 15 minutes, Eriksen was stretchered off the field followed by the rest of his teammates, while Finland’s players also left the pitch.

Some of Christian Eriksen’s teammates broke down in tears [Friedemann Vogel/Reuters]
The 16,000 fans in the stadium sat silently in their seats waiting for news of Eriksen’s condition to filter through.

UEFA said the Group B clash, which was scoreless, had been suspended.

“The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency,” it tweeted.

Fans watched in shock as medics pumped the Danish player’s chest [Hannah Mckay/Reuters]
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

