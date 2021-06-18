Live
Eriksen discharged from hospital after ‘successful’ operation

Danish FA says Eriksen discharged nearly a week after suffering cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 match.

The Danish Football Union previously said Eriksen would be fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, which will help regulate his heart rhythm [File: Hannah Mckay/Reuters]
18 Jun 2021

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital following a successful operation nearly a week after suffering cardiac arrest during a European Championship match, the Danish Football Union (DBU) said.

The 29-year-old midfielder collapsed on the pitch during his country’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland. CPR was administered to him on the pitch and his heart was re-started with a defibrillator before he was taken to hospital.

The DBU wrote on Twitter that Eriksen had been released from the Rigshospitalet in central Copenhagen after a “successful operation”, and will spend time with his family at home.

“The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances,” Eriksen was quoted as saying in the tweet.

“Thank you for the massive number of greetings – it has been incredible to see and feel,” Eriksen said.

 

The DBU previously said Eriksen would be fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), which will help regulate Eriksen’s heart rhythm through electrical pulses when necessary.

Receiving an ICD does not necessarily mean that the Inter Milan playmaker has to end his career.

Athletes including Netherlands defender Daley Blind and German pole vaulter Katharina Bauer remain active in their sports with the medical device.

A tribute for Eriksen was held during Denmark’s second match of the tournament against Belgium on Thursday, when play stopped after 10 minutes for a minute’s applause.

The DBU said Eriksen went to see the team on Friday at its training base in Helsingor, outside Copenhagen, and would then go home to spend time with his family.

”It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night,” Eriksen said in the tweet. “No need to say that I will be cheering on them on Monday against Russia.”

Denmark lost its first two games but still has a chance to advance to the round of 16 with a win over Russia in its final Group B game.

