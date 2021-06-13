Live
News|Euro2020

Denmark’s Eriksen ‘was gone’ before being resuscitated: Doctor

Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 group game against Finland.

Eriksen collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline [Catherine Ivill/Reuters]
13 Jun 2021

Denmark’s team doctor has said Christian Eriksen’s heart stopped and that “he was gone” before being resuscitated with a defibrillator at the European Championship.

Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 group game against Finland on Saturday and was given lengthy medical treatment before regaining consciousness.

“He was gone; we did cardiac resuscitation, it was a cardiac arrest. We got him back after one defib (defibrillation),” Morten Boesen told a news conference on Sunday, adding that Eriksen remained in hospital for further tests after his collapse.

“The exams that have been done so far look fine,” Boesen added. “We don’t have an explanation as to why it happened.”

Eriksen, 29, collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline after a Denmark throw-in. As a hush fell over the 16,000-strong crowd, his teammates gathered around him while he was treated on the pitch and then carried off on a stretcher.

Denmark’s players react as paramedics attend to Denmark’s midfielder Christian Eriksen [Friedemann Vogel/Pool via AFP]
The Danish players had been in contact with Eriksen via a video conference, said Peter Moller, director of Danish football association DBU.

Coach Kasper Hjulmand said Eriksen had told him he did not remember much from Saturday’s collapse and that he was eager to get back on the pitch.

“He would like for us to play on,” Hjulmand said. “He said he feels like he could go out and play again. Christian feels best when he’s got a football close to his feet.”

Hjulmand quoted the midfielder as saying: “I think you are feeling worse than I am. I feel as if I’m about to go training now, boys.”

“Christian is in good spirits and it’s a huge relief for the players after all this uncertainty,” Hjulmand said. “There is no doubt that we have been on the ropes.”

Messages of support for Eriksen, who plays for Inter Milan, have poured in.

The Group B game was halted and eventually restarted an hour and 45 minutes later. Finland went on to win 1-0 with their only attempt of the game.

Euro 2020 – Denmark’s Christian Eriksen remains in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark v Finland [Hannah Mckay/Reuters]
Former Danish internationals Peter Schmeichel and Michael Laudrup have criticised governing body UEFA over their handling of the incident. The players were given the option to finish the game on Saturday evening or on Sunday.

“Looking back, I honestly don’t think that we should have been back on the pitch,” Hjulmand said. “I have thought about whether I could have done things differently.”

Denmark cancelled a planned training session on Sunday but Hjulmand said they would try to go back to their normal routines on Monday.

He insisted the players are determined to finish the tournament, with Denmark playing Belgium next in Group B on Thursday.

Source: News Agencies

