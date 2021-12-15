Algeria knock out hosts Qatar to reach FIFA Arab Cup final

Algeria convert a penalty kick in the 17th minute of injury time to seal their progress.

Mohammed Belaili converted a penalty kick in the 17th minute of stoppage time as Algeria reached the final of the FIFA Arab Cup after knocking out hosts Qatar in a lively and pulsating semi-final at the Al Thumama Stadium on Wednesday.

A 60th-minute goal by Benlamri Djamel helped Algeria take the lead but a dramatic end to the semi-final was witnessed with Qatar equalising through Mohammed Muntari in the seventh minute of injury time.

The match seemed to be heading for extra-time before Algeria were awarded a penalty kick which was converted after the initial effort was saved by Qatar’s goal-keeper Saad Alsheeb.

Algeria will take on Tunisia in Sunday’s final, with the latter edging out Egypt in the first semi-final earlier in the day.

Algeria fans thronged the stadium in numbers to watch their team [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]

The home side fans were left disappointed after Qatar’s only loss in the tournament resulted in the hosts being knocked out [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]

Earlier, an injury time own-goal helped Tunisia snatch victory with virtually the last kick of the game in a 1-0 win over Egypt.

Amr El Sulaya, Egypt’s captain, flicked a last-gasp free kick into his own net four minutes into stoppage time to break the deadlock between the north African rivals at the newly built Stadium 974 and send Tunisia into the final.