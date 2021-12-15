Tunisia reach FIFA Arab Cup final after last-gasp win over Egypt

Tunisia has reached the final of the FIFA Arab Gulf Cup with virtually the last kick of the game as an own-goal handed them a 1-0 win over Egypt.

Egypt captain Amr Elsolia flicked a last-gasp free-kick into his own net four minutes into stoppage time on Wednesday to break the deadlock between the north African rivals at the newly built Stadium 974 in the Qatari capital Doha.

Tunisia will take on the winners of the second semi-final taking place later on Wednesday between hosts Qatar and Algeria.

The tournament, organised by FIFA, is a test event for next year’s World Cup, replacing the Confederation Cup.

Tunisia fans celebrate after the match [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]

Tunisia might have snatched victory minutes earlier when striker Seifeddine Jaziri headed over from a corner as he evaded the usually tight Egypt defence but could not get his effort on target.

Egypt, who appointed Carlos Queiroz as coach in September, had chances to score in the first half when defender Ahmed Hegazi had a shot saved by Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez Hassen and Marwan Hamdi was denied by the keeper diving at his feet to palm away the ball.

It was Egypt’s first defeat in 19 games since their elimination from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Egypt’s players react after losing the Arab Cup semi-final match [Karim Sahib/AFP]