Watford’s four goals, captain Maguire’s red card seal sorry outing for Manchester United in the Premier League.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under intense pressure after Watford’s stunning 4-1 win pushed the beleaguered Norwegian to the brink of being sacked on Saturday.

United crashed to a fourth defeat in their last five Premier League games, and a fifth loss in seven games, leaving them languishing 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Josh King put Watford ahead at Vicarage Road and Ismaila Sarr doubled their lead.

Ronaldo storming off after missing 3 sitters…

Its not ALL Ole’s fault.#WATMUN #MUFC #ManUtd — Melvin Wagstaff (@LuvFB_HateFifa) November 20, 2021

Solskjaer introduced Donny van de Beek at the break, and the former Ajax midfielder immediately responded by heading home within five minutes of his introduction.

Foster then did brilliantly to deny Cristiano Ronaldo as the visitors turned up the pressure.

They continued to threaten after Maguire received a second yellow card for a rash challenge on Tom Cleverley in the 70th minute.

But their hopes were dashed as Watford struck twice in stoppage time, Pedro and Dennis drilling low shots past De Gea from tight angles.

As the result sealed United’s fifth loss in seven games, fans, including the world’s fastest man, could not hide their disappointment.

😔 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) November 20, 2021

Paul Scholes be like; You gotta ask yourself where was Paul Pogba in all this? I blame him for this defeat #WATMUN — Nuel Fusco 🤫 (@ImaNoel_FGG) November 20, 2021

Results

Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea

Aston Villa 0-2 Brighton

Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace

Watford 4-1 Manchester United

Newcastle 3-3 Brentford

Norwich City 2-1 Southampton

Wolverhampton 1-0 West Ham United