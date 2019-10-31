Confused about Yemen's war? We explain the complicated conflict that's sparked the world's biggest humanitarian crisis.

Our very first episode explains the complicated war in Yemen.

It is a conflict with many players, including armed groups inside the country but also big rivals like Saudi Arabia and Iran.

And it is the world's biggest humanitarian crisis. Nearly 24 million Yemenis - the population of Australia - need aid to survive.

So how did things get so bad? And is there a way out?

Source: Al Jazeera