India’s election explained | Start Here

India is about to hold the world’s biggest election: 970 million voters will cast their ballots over seven phases of voting from mid-April to early June.

Start Here with Sandra Gathmann explains how the election will work, why Narendra Modi and the BJP are expected to win again, and how India is changing under them.

This episode features:

Rohan Venkat – Non-resident visiting scholar and consulting editor, Center for the Advanced Study of India, University of Pennsylvania

Sanjay Kapoor – Editor, Hardnews

Radhika Ramaseshan – Contributing editor, Business Standard