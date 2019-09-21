From the jungles of French Guiana to Somalia and New York, we look at the issues behind the crisis facing our planet.

As millions of people across the world take to the streets calling for action against climate change, Planet SOS speaks to some of the protesters who are taking part, including a Ugandan activist who was inspired by Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg. We follow her from her home on the outskirts of Kampala as she prepares to travel to New York.

Al Jazeera's diplomatic editor, James Bays, sits down with Antonio Guterres, the United Nations secretary-general, ahead of the climate summit he is hosting next week. Guterres talks about what he hopes to achieve, how difficult it is getting some countries on board and the world he hopes his grandchildren will grow up in.

Before Greta Thunberg there was environmental activist Severn Cullis-Suzuki who addressed the UN in 1992 when she was aged just 12. Planet SOS's Amanda Burrell speaks to her about the comparison with Greta, what has changed and whether protests by today's youth will make a difference.

We also visit some of the frontlines of the environmental and climate crisis.

Al Jazeera's environment correspondent Nick Clark travels to the rainforests of French Guiana with the French military and looks at the effects illegal gold panning is having on rivers in some of the most remote places in the world.

Mohammed Adow is in Somalia where the biggest drought for generations is forcing thousands to flee their homes.

And environment editor Mereana Hond explains the process of carbon capture and looks at whether it can really make a difference.

Source: Al Jazeera