Noam Chomsky: The mass media machine

For decades, Noam Chomsky has been the agent provocateur when it comes to critiquing the US mainstream media. He co-authored Manufacturing Consent, a seminal work on mainstream journalism and its role in the mechanics of power.

It stands to reason that Amy Goodman should narrate this piece: she is the founder of Democracy Now!, a US news broadcast which has provided viewers with an alternative kind of journalism, available on the internet and 1,400 radio and television stations worldwide.

Source: Al Jazeera