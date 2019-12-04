Keeping Vietnam's flavours alive

Vietnam is changing at a breakneck speed.

What was once an impoverished communist country has now become one of Asia's fastest-growing economies. As Vietnam liberalised its market economy and entered the world stage, the country began to look, taste and feel worlds apart from what the older generations remember.

In the face of such change, who is at the forefront of keeping the culinary traditions alive? Whether on the streets, at home, or in restaurants, the women have been responsible for feeding the nation and preserving its past.

In this episode of Fork the System, Joi Lee and HyoJin Park go to Hanoi to meet the women working tirelessly to keep these traditions.