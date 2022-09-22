African Moot: Africa’s biggest mock court competition

Law students from across Africa travel to Botswana to take part in the biggest mock court competition on the continent.

For one week, aspiring lawyers gather for the annual African Human Rights Moot Court Competition.

Competitors represent the top law schools from their respective nations as they debate a new issue each year.

In Gaborone, Botswana, the focus is on the rights of refugees. Arguments are judged by practising lawyers.

The competition for African Moot is fierce as the rising stars learn what it means to fight for their cause, country and continent.

A film by Shameela Seedat