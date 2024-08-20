Are Gen Z able to change the world through their political engagement?

Gen Z are trailblazing through cultural, economic and political spheres, despite an unprecedented set of challenges.

You have probably heard that young people are “apathetic” or just “lazy” but according to recent polls, Gen Z is among the most politically engaged of generations.

They are buried in debt, will have a hard time ever buying a home and retiring will be something they will experience much later than other generations, if at all.

But perhaps precisely because they have the odds stacked so firmly against them, they have been displaying a courage and determination to transform their world.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Fiona Lali – Revolutionary Communist Party

Cheyenne Hunt – Lawyer and Gen Z expert

Tsion Amare – Environmental Defense Fund