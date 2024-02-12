The AI Series: AI and the Global South

Nobel peace prize laureate Maria Ressa and Urvashi Aneja explore how current AI developments impact the Global South.

While many of today’s headline-grabbing artificial intelligence (AI) tools are designed in Silicon Valley, much of the labour that fuels the boom is based in the Global South, raising questions over who stands to gain from the technology and at what cost.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa and the director of the Digital Futures Lab, Urvashi Aneja, explore the impact AI is already having on communities in the Global South – from labour conditions to democracy and the environment – and why countries need to move beyond “catching up with the North” when deciding what role AI can and should play in their societies.