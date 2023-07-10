Video Duration 10 minutes 09 seconds
What’s happening in Sudan after three months of war? | Start Here
There’s no end in sight to the war in Sudan and the country is close to collapse.
Fighting in Sudan has been relentless. It’s spread, and it’s reignited an ethnic conflict in Darfur. Sandra Gathmann explains what’s going on three months after the war broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
This episode features:
Hiba Morgan, Al Jazeera Correspondent
Kholood Khair, Founding Director, Confluence Advisory
Alex de Waal, Executive Director, World Peace Foundation
Maysoon Dahab, Co-Director of the Sudan Research Group, The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Zein Basravi, Al Jazeera Correspondent
Published On 10 Jul 2023