What’s happening in Sudan after three months of war? | Start Here

There’s no end in sight to the war in Sudan and the country is close to collapse.

Fighting in Sudan has been relentless. It’s spread, and it’s reignited an ethnic conflict in Darfur. Sandra Gathmann explains what’s going on three months after the war broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

This episode features:

Hiba Morgan, Al Jazeera Correspondent

Kholood Khair, Founding Director, Confluence Advisory

Alex de Waal, Executive Director, World Peace Foundation

Maysoon Dahab, Co-Director of the Sudan Research Group, The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine

Zein Basravi, Al Jazeera Correspondent