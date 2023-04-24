Why the Turkish elections are a big test for Erdoğan | Start Here
Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections will take place on May 14. After 20 years under Recep Tayyip Erdoğan – Turkey’s former prime minister and current president – the country could be facing a major turning point.
This episode features:
Aslı Aydıntaşbaş – Visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution
Tarık Oğuzlu – Professor of international relations at Istanbul Aydın University
Seren Selvin Korkmaz – Co-founder and executive director of the Istanbul Political Research Institute
