Why the Turkish elections are a big test for Erdoğan | Start Here

Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections will take place on May 14. After 20 years under Recep Tayyip Erdoğan – Turkey’s former prime minister and current president – the country could be facing a major turning point.

This episode features:

Aslı Aydıntaşbaş – Visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution

Tarık Oğuzlu – Professor of international relations at Istanbul Aydın University

Seren Selvin Korkmaz – Co-founder and executive director of the Istanbul Political Research Institute