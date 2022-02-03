Video Duration 08 minutes 53 seconds
From: Start Here

Boris Johnson and ‘Partygate’ | Start Here

Could “Partygate” bring down the British prime minister, Boris Johnson?

There is fury in the United Kingdom about lockdown-busting gatherings in Downing Street.

The first official account of what went on has now come out, in the form of an “update” from the civil servant, Sue Gray.

A police investigation has also been launched.

So what went on? And how could it play out for Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party?

