Who are the major players in the battle for Syria?

Syrian opposition fighters led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group launched a surprise operation, pushing government forces out of Aleppo and taking control of the city for the first time in eight years. HTS is one of multiple armed groups involved in the fight for Syria’s future. Al Jazeera’s Saba Al-Kasim breaks down the key players on the frontlines.