The End of Roe: Living without abortion rights

In June, the Supreme Court of the United States ended the constitutional right to an abortion – a right that was upheld for nearly half a century.

Now, each state gets to decide – opening the floodgates for abortion bans across the country.

Fault Lines travels to Texas where the landmark Roe v Wade case was born in 1970, and where abortion is now illegal in nearly all cases. We spend a week in an Austin clinic in the immediate days after the decision as a doctor, her staff and patients navigate the legal chaos and uncertainty of a post-Roe US, and follow a group of women across state lines to access abortions. We find that for many, this journey is not affordable. And with very little support from the government, people are often left with no choice over their reproductive health.