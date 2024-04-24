Distant weather warnings are now full-on alerts in Bangladesh as it faces the brutal effect of climate change.

Bangladesh is a country severely affected by man-made climate change. Located at the foot of the Himalayas and facing an open delta, it is increasingly battered by devastating typhoons and severe flooding.

Life Before Land explores how this Southeast Asian nation has developed sophisticated storm prediction systems and a shelter network that saves thousands of lives from frequent typhoons. Still, the land is being swallowed up by ever-rising water levels. Entire communities are disappearing, leaving behind staggering numbers of climate migrants. Left homeless and without any means of earning a living, millions have been forced to resettle in the slums of Dhaka, the nation’s capital.