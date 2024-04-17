The effect the carbon footprint of rich countries is having on developing nations who enjoy very few of the benefits.

There can be no denying that wealthier countries, particularly the United States and Western European nations, have emitted the lion’s share of greenhouse gases that have led to our planet’s climate crisis.

In fact, just 23 countries are responsible for half of all the world’s carbon dioxide emissions. However, it is the world’s poorer nations that are being hit hardest by the effects of climate change.

After the Hurricane explores how vulnerable populations in the developing world are suffering damaging outcomes in terms of health, food, water, education and much more. It also sheds light on how, within wealthy countries like the US, it is still the most deprived who suffer the most severe consequences of their government’s inaction on climate, while those causing the biggest damage seem to simply get richer.