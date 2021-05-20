Live
05:04

From: Between Us

The Frontline: Israel-Palestine

“After four years living in Israel-Palestine, these have been some of the most depressing days.”

20 May 2021
More episodes from
Between Us
(Al Jazeera)

Chile’s Indigenous: The Mapuche Fight

05:06

Climate Change: Story of Our Time

04:58

Palestine Journals: Life Under Occupation

05:10

Ireland: A Dark Secret

04:52
Show more
More episodes from
Between Us
(Al Jazeera)

Chile’s Indigenous: The Mapuche Fight

05:06

Climate Change: Story of Our Time

04:58

Palestine Journals: Life Under Occupation

05:10

Ireland: A Dark Secret

04:52
Show more
More from Digital Series

How did fighting between Israelis and Palestinians get so bad?

Sons of Jerusalem | Close Up

Chile’s Indigenous: The Mapuche Fight

(Al Jazeera)

What does the Chauvin verdict mean? | Start Here

Most Read

UN says lives of children in Gaza ‘Hell on Earth’

Palestinians women and children evacuate their homes and head for shelter during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on May 20, 2021 [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
OPINION

Why Netanyahu thinks America is stupid

In this 2016 photo, US Vice President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu look at each other as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem on March 9, 2016 [File: Reuters/Debbie Hill]

Concerns grow over China nuclear reactors shrouded in mystery

China, which had been transparent about its civilian plutonium programme until recently, stopped annual voluntary declarations to the International Atomic Energy Agency on its stocks of civilian plutonium in 2017 [File: Issei Kato/Reuters]

UN chief urges immediate ceasefire in Israel-Palestine conflict

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged Hamas and other armed groups to stop indiscriminate launching of rockets into Israel and called on Israel to abide by laws governing armed conflict, including the proportionate use of force [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]