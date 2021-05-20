search
Live
play
News
Menu switch
Middle East
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Israel-Palestine conflict
Features
Economy
Opinion
Video
More
Menu switch
Coronavirus
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Climate
Science & Technology
Sports
Podcasts
05:04
From:
Between Us
The Frontline: Israel-Palestine
“After four years living in Israel-Palestine, these have been some of the most depressing days.”
Read more
20 May 2021
facebook
twitter
whatsapp
More episodes from
Between Us
Chile’s Indigenous: The Mapuche Fight
play
05:06
Climate Change: Story of Our Time
play
04:58
Palestine Journals: Life Under Occupation
play
05:10
Ireland: A Dark Secret
play
04:52
Show more
More episodes from
Between Us
Chile’s Indigenous: The Mapuche Fight
play
05:06
Climate Change: Story of Our Time
play
04:58
Palestine Journals: Life Under Occupation
play
05:10
Ireland: A Dark Secret
play
04:52
Show more
More from Digital Series
How did fighting between Israelis and Palestinians get so bad?
Sons of Jerusalem | Close Up
Chile’s Indigenous: The Mapuche Fight
What does the Chauvin verdict mean? | Start Here
Most Read
UN says lives of children in Gaza ‘Hell on Earth’
OPINION
Why Netanyahu thinks America is stupid
Concerns grow over China nuclear reactors shrouded in mystery
UN chief urges immediate ceasefire in Israel-Palestine conflict