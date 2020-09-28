“Coming back here, it’s been a really long time coming.”
Between Us, there’s more to every story. Sit down with Al Jazeera’s journalists and hear their experiences bringing you the news.
For airing times, please check the Schedule
“Coming back here, it’s been a really long time coming.”
‘It was nothing like I’ve ever seen before. And I’ve seen a lot in my career.’
“When the skies turned completely into darkness, I feel that part of the Hong Kong vanish along with...
‘Kilometre after kilometre, young and old, men and women, they keep on trudging … ‘
‘Right in the middle of this outbreak, my father died. And I’ve been mourning ever since.’
‘This is just the beginning.’
‘No other story has had as much of an impact on me as this one has.’
“It’s been surreal. More often than not, it’s just been hell.”
Asia Correspondent Scott Heidler shares what it was like to cover the beginning of a pandemic in China.