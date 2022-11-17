‘Green’ tech can’t save us from climate change | All Hail

Is ‘green’ technology simply delaying the most crucial climate action of all – slashing emissions?

Earth’s resources are limited – but human ingenuity is infinite! That’s the belief at the heart of the techno-optimist view that technology and innovation can provide solutions to the ecological breakdown. But are tech innovations actually delaying the most crucial climate action of all – slashing emissions?

#AllHailThePlanet delves into the social, economic and political forces undermining meaningful global action on climate change.

In the second episode, Ali Rae speaks with professor of energy and climate change, Kevin Anderson, environmentalist and co-founder of 350.org, Bill McKibben, writer and energy analyst Ketan Joshi and Åsa Larsson Blind, vice president of the Saami Council in Finland.