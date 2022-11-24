Our obsession with economic growth is deadly | All Hail

We need to radically rethink our economic systems if we are serious about the climate.

We are surrounded by stuff. We buy and buy and buy – it’s the foundation of how our economies run, how they grow.

But all this buying, all this economic “growing”, is devastating people and our planet. We are in a dangerous spiral of out-of-control resource use.

In the third episode of All Hail The Planet – a series delving into the social, economic and political forces undermining meaningful global action on climate change – Ali Rae speaks with economic anthropologist Jason Hickel, economic sociologist Juliet Schor, and development economist Ndongo Samba Sylla.