The Take: Why is Germany supporting Israel at the ICJ?

As Germany says it will support Israel at the ICJ, we look at the relationship between the two countries.

Rabbi Y. Ehrenberg takes part in an event to commemorate the victims of October 7 Hamas' attack in front of Brandenburg gate, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in Berlin, Germany, November 7, 2023
Rabbi Y Ehrenberg takes part in an event to commemorate the victims of October 7 Hamas' attack in front of Brandenburg gate, amid the continuing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in Berlin, Germany, November 7, 2023 [Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters]
Published On 19 Jan 2024

Germany says it will intervene in the genocide case against Israel, its longtime ally, in front of the International Court of Justice. Some Germans say the country’s defence of Israel goes hand in hand with repression of pro-Palestine voices at home. So what’s behind Germany’s unwavering support of Israel?

In this episode: 

  • Lucas Febraro (@lfebraro), Communications director, DiEM25

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sonia Bhagat and Ashish Malhotra with our host Malika Bilal. Sarí el-Khalili fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source: Al Jazeera