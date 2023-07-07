The long struggle to save Darfur

Fifteen years ago, the US failed to stop atrocities in Darfur. Will this time be different?

Correction July 7, 2023: This episode has been updated to reflect the fact that Satellite Sentinel worked in other parts of Sudan and South Sudan, but not in Darfur.

Darfur’s years of systematic violence left the international community outraged – along with a few celebrities. And many of them tried to do something. They tried to save Darfur. At its peak, the Save Darfur movement would be an alliance of more than 190 faith-based organizations from many countries, a reported 1 million activists and hundreds of community groups. But by 2016, the movement shut down. So why did the movement fail – and what does it mean for the violence unleashed in Darfur today?

This is the second of a two-part series on the crisis happening in Darfur. Listen to part one here.

In this episode:

Rebecca Hamilton (@bechamilton), law professor at American University

Niemat, women’s rights activist from Darfur

Nathaniel Raymond (@nattyray11), human rights investigator

