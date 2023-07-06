Is history repeating itself in Darfur?

Fifteen years ago, atrocities in Darfur caused an international outcry. Why do things seem different today?

In the western region of Darfur, Sudan’s conflict has reopened old wounds caused by divisions drawn along ethnic lines that led to systematic killings a generation ago. Back then, governments worldwide accused government-backed militias of carrying out a genocide. Today, a power struggle between two military leaders has torn apart Darfur, Khartoum and the country. So where did those militias come from, and why do they have so many people in Darfur running for their lives again?

This is the first of a two-part series on the crisis happening in Darfur. Listen to part two here.

In this episode:

Niemat, women’s rights activist from Darfur

Mat Nashed (@matnashed), freelance journalist covering Sudan

