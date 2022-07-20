After the president flees, what’s next for Sri Lanka?

In Sri Lanka, it has been one shock to the system after another, and the latest was a victory for anti-government protesters: On July 13, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country. For the protesters, it is a moment of great victory. But it is what happens next that will determine if people’s lives will actually change.

In this episode:

Indrajit Samarajiva (@indica), writer

writer Minelle Fernandez, Al Jazeera English correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Alexandra Locke with Chloe K. Li, Ney Alvarez, Negin Owliaei, Amy Walters, and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is our sound designer. Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Connect with us:

