After two killings in the Amazon, a push for justice

The Take looks into the deaths of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips.

On June 15, the friends and families of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips had their worst fears realised. The men had gone missing 10 days earlier. After days of searching, police announced that a local fisherman had confessed to killing the two men. But there are still so many unanswered questions about why this happened. The Take looks into the push for justice in their case.

In this episode:

Monica Yanakiew (@MonikaKiev), reporter for Al Jazeera English in Brazil

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Negin Owliaei with Ruby Zaman, Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke, and Natasha Del Toro, in for Malika Bilal. The Take’s sound designer is Alex Roldan. The Take’s engagement producers are Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad.

Connect with us:

