Who’s killing Mexican journalists?

Just in the first month of 2022, four journalists were killed and two were attacked in Mexico. Since 1992, 142 journalists and media workers have been killed in the country, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. But why are there so many murders of journalists in Mexico, and what is being done to protect them?

In this episode:

León Krauze (@LeonKrauze), Univision anchor

Alejandra Guerra (@alisguerra8), Journalist in Tijuana, Mexico

Rocío Galván (@RocioGalvanZ), Journalist in Tijuana, Mexico

Andalusia Knoll Soloff (@Andalalucha), Journalist in Mexico City

Natalie Southwick, Program coordinator at the Committee to Protect Journalists (@pressfreedom)

