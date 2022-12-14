A cold and dangerous winter: Russia’s gift to Ukraine

As winter sets in, Russia is targeting Ukraine’s power grid. Homes are without heat and light while multi-storey apartment buildings no longer have functioning elevators. Families are relying on camping stoves to do their cooking. What does a weaponised winter mean for Ukrainians now and what will that mean as the cold continues?

In this episode:

Rory Challands (@rorychallands), Al Jazeera correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters with our host, Halla Mohieddeen. Ruby Zaman fact-checked this episode. Our production team includes Chloe K. Li, Alexandra Locke, Ashish Malhotra, Negin Owliaei, Amy Walters, and Ruby Zaman. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook