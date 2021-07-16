Live
The killing of Samuel Luiz outrages Spain’s LGBTQ community

Protesters attend a demonstration for Samuel Luiz's death on July 5, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. Samuel Luiz Muñiz was beaten to death in the early morning of Saturday, June 3 in A Coruña, after leaving a nightclub. Spanish authorities said yesterday they were investigating claims that he was beaten to death for being gay. [Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images]
16 Jul 2021

Samuel Luiz, a 24-year-old nursing assistant, was beaten to death in early July in A Coruña, a city in northwest Spain. Witnesses say his aggressors reportedly used homophobic slurs while attacking him. But the police have not deemed it a hate crime yet.

The killing has shocked the LGBTQ community, and many have started a conversation online about their own experiences with attacks. Others are questioning how progressive the European country really is.

In this episode: 

Begoña Gómez Urzaiz (@begogomezurzaiz), freelance journalist in Barcelona

Mateo Sancho (@mateosancho), journalist and sociologist

Enrique Aparicio (@esnorquel), journalist

Rubén Serrano (@RubenSerranoM), journalist and author

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

