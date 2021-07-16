The killing of Samuel Luiz outrages Spain’s LGBTQ community

Abuse and discrimination as the community faces a double whammy of a conservative society and continuous lockdowns.
Samuel Luiz, a 24-year-old nursing assistant, was beaten to death in early July in A Coruña, a city in northwest Spain. Witnesses say his aggressors reportedly used homophobic slurs while attacking him. But the police have not deemed it a hate crime yet.
The killing has shocked the LGBTQ community, and many have started a conversation online about their own experiences with attacks. Others are questioning how progressive the European country really is.
In this episode:
Begoña Gómez Urzaiz (@begogomezurzaiz), freelance journalist in Barcelona
Mateo Sancho (@mateosancho), journalist and sociologist
Enrique Aparicio (@esnorquel), journalist
Rubén Serrano (@RubenSerranoM), journalist and author
Connect with The Take:
Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)