The killing of Samuel Luiz outrages Spain’s LGBTQ community

Samuel Luiz, a 24-year-old nursing assistant, was beaten to death in early July in A Coruña, a city in northwest Spain. Witnesses say his aggressors reportedly used homophobic slurs while attacking him. But the police have not deemed it a hate crime yet.

The killing has shocked the LGBTQ community, and many have started a conversation online about their own experiences with attacks. Others are questioning how progressive the European country really is.

In this episode:

Begoña Gómez Urzaiz (@begogomezurzaiz), freelance journalist in Barcelona

Mateo Sancho (@mateosancho), journalist and sociologist

Enrique Aparicio (@esnorquel), journalist

Rubén Serrano (@RubenSerranoM), journalist and author

