Live
Podcast The Take
News|Women's Rights

Women who work(ed), in their own voices

On International Women’s Day, The Take is looking at the global job divide for women during COVID-19.

The feminist group known as Las Tesis, perform "Un Violador en tu Camino" or A rapist in your path, in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) (AP Photo)
The feminist group known as Las Tesis, perform "Un Violador en tu Camino" or A rapist in your path, in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) (AP Photo)
8 Mar 2021

International Women’s Day is inextricable from women’s labour, but the pandemic has pushed unprecedented numbers of women out of the workforce around the globe. For women still working, the pandemic has divided those who work from home from those who do not. We hear from women in different parts of the world, from a psychiatrist for new mothers, a sex workers’ advocate, and one of Al Jazeera’s own journalists.

In this episode:

Dr Zainab Imam, a perinatal psychiatrist in Qatar;

Phelister Abdalla, the national coordinator of the Kenya Sex Workers Alliance (KESWA);

Xanthe Scharff, CEO & co-founder of The Fuller Project;

Rania Zabaneh, Al Jazeera journalist in the occupied West Bank.

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher or wherever you listen.

The team:

Alexandra Locke produced this episode with Negin Owliaei, Priyanka Tilve, Dina Kesbeh, Amy Walters, Ney Alvarez, and Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is The Take’s sound designer. Steve Lack mixed this episode. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

North Korea tested missiles over the weekend: US, South Korea

A suspected missile is fired in an image released last March by KCNA. The US and South Korea say two missiles were tested over the weekend [File: KCNA/via Reuters]

Brazil Supreme Court rules judge who convicted Lula was ‘biased’

A Supreme Court judge on March 8 annulled corruption convictions against ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, opening the door for him to run in presidential elections next year [File: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]

Law expanding access to medical aid in dying divides Canadians

The average age of people receiving medical assistance in dying in Canada in 2019 was 75, with cancer the most commonly cited underlying medical condition [File: Michaela Rehle/Reuters]

Brazil sets new COVID deaths record as health minister sworn in

Relatives of Vani Macedo, 65, who died from COVID-19, react during her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 23 [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
Most Read

‘Highly volatile’: Powell’s not-so-cryptic warning on Bitcoin

United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also said the Fed is researching the potential for a central bank digital currency, though he added that the Fed is not yet near a decision about implementing one [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]

Top Saudi official issued death threat against UN investigator

Agnes Callamard, UN special rapporteur, says the threats were made at a high-level meeting in Geneva [File: Francois Lenoir/Reuters]

Prince Harry joins San Francisco-based mental-health startup

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during their interviw with Oprah Winfrey in which Meghan disclosed that the stresses of royal life had given her suicidal thoughts [File: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via Reuters]

Exit polls indicate no clear winner in Israeli election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station in Jerusalem on Tuesday [Ronen Zvulun via AP]