Women who work(ed), in their own voices

On International Women’s Day, The Take is looking at the global job divide for women during COVID-19.

International Women’s Day is inextricable from women’s labour, but the pandemic has pushed unprecedented numbers of women out of the workforce around the globe. For women still working, the pandemic has divided those who work from home from those who do not. We hear from women in different parts of the world, from a psychiatrist for new mothers, a sex workers’ advocate, and one of Al Jazeera’s own journalists.

In this episode:

Dr Zainab Imam, a perinatal psychiatrist in Qatar;

Phelister Abdalla, the national coordinator of the Kenya Sex Workers Alliance (KESWA);

Xanthe Scharff, CEO & co-founder of The Fuller Project;

Rania Zabaneh, Al Jazeera journalist in the occupied West Bank.

