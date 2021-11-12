Skip links

How one of Bosnia’s presidents may tear the country apart

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik is taking steps that international leaders warn are ‘tantamount to secession’.

Serb member of Bosnia's presidency, Milorad Dodik, said Republika Srpska entity leadership would take measures to unravel key state institutions [Damir Sagolj/Reuters]
Published On 12 Nov 2021

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik is taking steps that international leaders warn are “tantamount to secession” and there are fears his threats could dismantle the delicate agreement holding the country together. The war in Bosnia and Herzegovina from 1992 to 1995 was the bloodiest one in Europe since World War II, and for many Bosnians, the trauma still lingers.

Source: Al Jazeera

