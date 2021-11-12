How one of Bosnia’s presidents may tear the country apart

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik is taking steps that international leaders warn are “tantamount to secession” and there are fears his threats could dismantle the delicate agreement holding the country together. The war in Bosnia and Herzegovina from 1992 to 1995 was the bloodiest one in Europe since World War II, and for many Bosnians, the trauma still lingers.

In this episode:

Majda Ruge, senior fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations

Mersiha Gadzo, producer for Al Jazeera Digital

Riada Asimovic Akyol, contributing editor, News Lines Magazine

