It is time for a change of leadership in the Democratic Party in the US

The Democrats need to deliver on an ambitious agenda, and they need new energy and new voices to do so.

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American voters sent a clear message in the midterm elections: They want things to change. They want to pay their bills without worrying every month. They want affordable housing, groceries and healthcare. And they do not want the United States pulled into another war.

That message was aimed at the Republicans, who are in power. But Democrats need to hear it too. If we think winning the midterms means we can go back to business as usual, we may be in for a rude awakening in 2028.

People want results. They want leaders who understand what it means to choose between paying rent and filling a prescription. And if we are serious about changing our policies, we have to be willing to change our leadership.

That is why I believe Senator Chuck Schumer should step aside as the Senate Democratic leader. It is time for veteran Democrats to make space for younger, more energetic members who managed to galvanise the electorate with a message focused on ordinary people and change.

Schumer has spent nearly 50 years in elected office. I respect that service. He knows Washington, and experience matters. But experience cannot be the only qualification. If we keep telling younger Democrats to wait their turn, when exactly does their turn come?

This is not just about age. It is about whether the people who built the party’s old playbook can recognise when that playbook no longer works.

Too often, Democrats have been more comfortable talking about what is possible in Washington than what is necessary in people’s lives. Longstanding ties to major donors and corporate interests can make that problem worse. The influence of groups such as the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, has also become a point of disagreement within the party, particularly over US policy towards Israel and the wider Middle East. Younger Democrats are asking whose voices get heard when the party sets its priorities.

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That does not mean every longtime Democrat is controlled by donors or every young Democrat is a socialist. But the party’s growing progressive and democratic socialist movements are pushing questions that cannot be brushed aside: Why are homes so expensive? Why does healthcare still put families into debt? Why do powerful interests seem to get a hearing before ordinary workers?

The party also needs to be honest about the 2024 elections. Democrats did not lose simply because of one leader or one issue. They failed to connect strongly enough with voters’ everyday concerns. Donald Trump promised relief from high prices and an end to costly foreign entanglements. Many voters were willing to give him another chance. That should have been a warning to the party about how much affordability and peace matter.

But saying, “Make life affordable,” is not enough. In the next Congress, Democrats should put real bills on the table: measures to lower prescription drug costs, strengthen access to healthcare, expand affordable housing, support first-time homebuyers and tackle price gouging when the evidence warrants it. We should be prepared to explain what each proposal would cost, how it would work and how families would benefit.

That means making choices. It may mean challenging donors and interest groups that prefer the status quo. It also means working with Republicans when a deal genuinely helps people, without allowing compromise to become an excuse for abandoning the promises that brought Democrats to power.

I have been involved in politics long enough to know that changing leaders will not magically lower grocery bills. But leadership sets the agenda. It decides which bills get a vote, whose ideas get a hearing and which fights are worth having.

Independent voters are watching. Some supported President Trump in 2024. Some supported the Democrats in last week’s midterms. That does not mean the same people all switched sides. It does mean neither party owns their loyalty. Delivering on promises gives Democrats a chance to earn their trust; failing to deliver gives them every reason to look elsewhere in 2028.

Schumer deserves credit for his years of service and for the party’s recent Senate gains. But I believe the party needs a new voice at the top of the Senate and new energy that can steer the party towards delivering on an ambitious agenda of making life affordable again.

If we want voters with us in 2028, we have to give them a reason to stay. Not another slogan. Not another promise to wait. Real changes in people’s lives, and leaders willing to make them happen.