The G7 Summit and the need for a fairer world

We need a new international framework that prioritises the rights of the oppressed over the interests of the powerful.

The current international system that was put in place in the aftermath of the Second World War is struggling to address the many challenges and issues the world is facing today. Driven by the interests and desires of a specific set of states, it is fuelling conflict and hindering peace, stability and prosperity across the globe.

After the end of the Cold War in the 1990s, the world has entered a new tumultuous era in which the international community came face to face with a new set of challenges to peace and stability. Modern era necessitates collaboration at both regional and global levels, with a greater involvement of global actors in problem-solving. However, the Ukraine-Russia war, Israel’s attacks on Palestine, and numerous other conflicts highlight the ineffectiveness of international actors in addressing regional issues and their lack of resolve to find solutions.

The global influence of international organisations is in decline. This is because these organisations have failed to recognise the nature of the multipolar modern world that began to emerge at the turn of the century. It is important to acknowledge that the international system cannot be shaped solely by a few superpowers and their political and ideological concerns. It is impossible to imagine a world system in which the interests and benefits of certain powers are prioritised at the expense of exploiting other countries and peoples.

International organisations and the countries that dominate them must recognise this reality and adapt their strategies accordingly. The global system that was put in place after the Second World War is on the verge of collapse, yet it seems impossible to create a system that aligns with the modern era.

It is crucial for leading international organisations, initiatives to promptly assume responsibility for constructing a system that aligns with the requirements of the current era.

Being an international organisation, the G7 is a group of countries that share common values and principles and strive to promote freedom, democracy, and human rights on a global scale. Given the recent international crises and conflicts, it is necessary to reconsider and discuss the G7’s performance in meeting its responsibilities and how its decisions have been received on international platforms.

The G7 does not have the authority to make binding decisions, however, in the current landscape, when even the functions and operations of international organisations – which are supposedly capable of making binding decisions – are being scrutinised, the G7 cannot avoid these questions.

The theme of this year’s summit, which will be attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of the Republic of Türkiye, as a special guest, has been set as “rules-based international system.” The discussions at the three-day summit, will focus on the defence of the rules-based international system among other pressing issues of our time, from the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in the Middle East, to food security and migration.

The theme of the summit is highly appropriate because these days certain states are blatantly violating the rules, norms and standards the current international order has supposedly been built upon and is guarding.

Despite this theme, it is crucial to underscore the unfortunate reality that

certain states in today’s world blatantly violate the norms that the international system has adopted and built upon. Israel has slaughtered tens of thousands of innocent people in Gaza in a matter of months, eventually bombing even Rafah , the location it had previously designated as the only “safe zone”.

Israel’s actions in Gaza and other cities amount to a blatant war crime. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has consistently highlighted the need to put an end to Israel’s reckless attacks for months now. As There is a growing global acceptance of the notion that Israel is shielded by the international system rather than being prevented. There is no denying that international actors, especially the G7, have failed to oppose Israel’s actions, which disregard all laws, principles, and values The international system failed to produce a binding call for a ceasefire for many months as Israel slaughtered thousands of women and children. It took repeated mass protests and a powerful uprising of young people at university campuses for the leaders of the G7 to make such a call. The global outcry and revolts against Israel’s strikes serve as a stark reminder that those who support Israel will be remembered with deep shame.

These leaders have announced their full support for the ceasefire plan put forward by US President Joe Biden on May 31. However, it is unclear whether this appeal, and the support it has received from the G7, will be able to deter Israel from continuing its war on Palestine. The G7 and other international actors are expected, and required, to do more.

It is essential to restructure this system and devise methods to establish a new framework that prioritises the rights of the oppressed over the interests of the powerful.

The dysfunction and silence of the international actors in the crises and conflicts that have been taking place in recent years highlight the significance and relevance of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s statements, “The World is Bigger than Five” and “A Fairer World is Possible.” He strongly values and supports Türkiye’s endeavours for global peace. The leading role Türkiye played in the efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war and to resolve the grain crisis that stemmed from that conflict speaks to this determination.

Türkiye remains committed to promoting regional and global peace, stability, and crisis resolution in the face of growing challenges of our times, from irregular migration and climate change to international terrorism, and disrupted supply chains.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.