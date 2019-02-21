Hundreds evacuated from ISIL's last Syria holdout

Hundreds of people including women and children have been evacuated from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant's (ISIL, known as ISIS) last holdout in Syria, bringing US-backed forces closer to retaking the last sliver of the "caliphate".

An official from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Thursday that the civilian evacuation is expected to be completed on the same day.



AFP correspondents reported on Wednesday seeing at least 17 trucks carrying men, women and children out of the last patch of ISIL territory in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz.



SDF spokesman Adnan Afrin said most of the hundreds who have left were civilians, but also included ISIL fighters.



"Civilians and fighters from many nationalities have surrendered," he said, adding that "there was a group of ISIL fighters hidden among the civilians... but as far as we know, our colleagues have arrested them".

'Deal'?

Backed by US-led coalition air strikes, the SDF have trapped ISIL fighters in less than half a square kilometre of Baghouz.



The SDF have slowed their advance in recent days to protect civilians ahead of a final push to defeat ISIL.

"There are still large groups of civilians inside, as well as ISIL fighters," Adnan said.



Thousands of people - mostly women and children related to ISIL members - have streamed out of Baghouz in the past weeks, but the flow had largely stopped in recent days.



The United Nations on Tuesday said around 200 families, including many women and children, were "reportedly trapped" in Baghouz.



Hundreds of alleged members, including foreigners, have been detained after fleeing the pocket in recent weeks.



At its height, the ISIL "caliphate" spanned an area the size of the United Kingdom, with the armed group imposing their brutal rule on millions.

Complicated

After years of battling ISIL, the SDF holds hundreds of foreigners suspected of being ISIL fighters, as well as related women and children.



Syria's Kurds have long urged their home countries to take them back, but many European nations have been reluctant.

The implosion of the proto-state, which once spanned swathes of Syria and neighbouring Iraq, has left Western nations grappling with how to handle citizens who left to join ISIL.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday urged European powers to take back hundreds of their citizens who fought for ISIL in Syria.



Britain, however, has rebuffed Trump's appeal and is expected to revoke the citizenship of a teenager who fled London to join ISIL when she was just 15, a lawyer for her family said Tuesday.



Shamima Begum, 19, is being held in a refugee camp in northeast Syria, and at the weekend gave birth to her third child.



On Wednesday, she said she was shocked by the decision and considering applying to settle in the Netherlands, the homeland of her husband.



At odds with its demands of other countries, the US said Wednesday it would refuse entry to a US-born ISIL propagandist who wants to return from Syria.



Hoda Muthana, a 24-year-old from Alabama, in late 2014 posted a picture of four women appearing to torch their passports, including an American one.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said she "does not have any legal basis, no valid US passport, no right to a passport, nor any visa to travel to the United States".



But Muthana told The Guardian she had been brainwashed online and "deeply regrets" joining the movement.



Beyond Baghouz, ISIL retains a presence in the Badia desert and has claimed deadly attacks in SDF-held areas.



Syria's war has killed more than 360,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests.