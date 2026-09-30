Sao Paulo, Brazil – Much has changed since the far-right army captain Jair Bolsonaro won Brazil's presidency in 2018.

Last year, the former president was sentenced to 27 years in prison for attempting to overturn his 2022 election defeat. In 2023, he was barred from holding public office for eight years after a court determined he abused his political office.

He is currently banned from using social media. His last post was published in July 2025.

And yet, Bolsonaro has forged a powerful political dynasty that is on the verge of returning to power in Brazil's October presidential election.

His eldest son, 45-year-old Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, is in a statistical tie with the race's incumbent, left-leaning President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

A September 24 poll released by the public opinion firm Datafolha showed Lula with a slim lead in a simulated run-off, earning 47 percent support to Flavio's 45 percent, well within the margin of error.

Other pollsters predict an even narrower gap between the two frontrunners.

Like his father, Flavio has faced investigation and scandal. But experts say the Bolsonaro family has endured as a political force in part by harnessing decades of frustration with Lula's Workers' Party (PT).

That resentment, in turn, has transformed into a potent election-season brand.

“There is a hyperfocus on Lula and the PT, who for over two decades have been branded by many conservatives as the ones solely responsible for rampant corruption,” said political scientist Paulo Roberto Souza of the Democracy in Check Institute, an independent research nonprofit.