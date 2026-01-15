If there is one thing that Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado knows how to do, it is strategise from the sidelines.

Since United States armed forces abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3, Machado has maintained a steady public presence.

On Monday, she had an audience with Pope Leo at the Vatican. And on Thursday, she will meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC.

All the while, she has given interviews to news outlets like CBS, Fox News and the popular Venezuelan news website La Patilla.

Still, experts say it is unclear what role she will play next, particularly after she was passed over to replace Maduro following his ouster.

Quico Toro, a Venezuelan journalist and political scientist, explained that while Machado had successfully rallied popular support in the past — most notably during the 2024 presidential election — the situation in the country has changed.

“She has the legitimacy from crushing the regime two years ago — but it’s not two years ago,” Toro said.

He added that her role in shaping Venezuela’s future now appears to be more “medium to long term”.