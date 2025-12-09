Satellite images show the scale of destruction from Asia floods

Heavy tropical storms and torrential monsoon rains have triggered massive floods and landslides in several parts of South and Southeast Asia.

The downpours, which began late last month, have ravaged Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia.

As climate change exacerbates natural disasters across Asia, more than 1,800 people have been killed by flooding and landslides in affected countries.

The rains have also caused extensive damage, destroying homes, flooding streets and wrecking forested areas.

The Asian Water Development Outlook 2025, released by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday, cautioned that the effects of climate change on Asia’s water systems threaten billions of people.