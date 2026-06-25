Live updatesLive updates,
Venezuela earthquakes live: At least 188 dead as rescue efforts intensify
Venezuelans battle to rescue loved ones trapped alive beneath rubble of collapsed buildings after two major earthquakes.
Published On 25 Jun 2026
- Venezuelans battle to rescue loved ones trapped alive beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings after two major earthquakes that killed at least 188 people.
- Buildings crack and crumble, and residents flee into the streets after the quakes, which the United States Geological Survey measured at magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, hit northern Venezuela within a minute of each other on Wednesday night.