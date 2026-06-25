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Venezuela earthquakes live: At least 188 dead as rescue efforts intensify

Venezuelans battle to rescue loved ones trapped alive beneath rubble of collapsed buildings after two major earthquakes.

CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JUNE 25: A Civil Protection worker sits after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Venezuela and other regions in the Caribbean on June 25, 2026 in Caracas, Venezuela. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the main earthquake was followed by a 7.5-magnitude aftershock less than a minute later. The number of victims increased to 164 and over a thousand injured. (Photo by Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images)
Video Duration 01 minutes 52 seconds 01:52

Venezuela rescue teams race to find earthquake survivors

By Brian Osgood and Daniel Khalili-Tari
Published On 25 Jun 2026

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  • Venezuelans battle to rescue loved ones trapped alive beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings after two major earthquakes that killed at least 188 people.
  • Buildings crack and crumble, and residents flee into the streets after the quakes, which the United States Geological Survey measured at magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, hit northern Venezuela within a minute of each other on Wednesday night.