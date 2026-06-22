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Iran war live: First day of US talks covers Lebanon, Hormuz, frozen assets
Trump threatens to hit Iran ‘very hard’ amid talks, prompting Ghalibaf to warn the US to take care with its rhetoric.
Published On 22 Jun 2026
- The US and Iran have concluded a day of high-level talks in Switzerland, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.
- US President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran over its support of Hezbollah, but Tehran’s top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said the US should be careful with its rhetoric.