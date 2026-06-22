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Iran war live: First day of US talks covers Lebanon, Hormuz, frozen assets

Trump threatens to hit Iran ‘very hard’ amid talks, prompting Ghalibaf to warn the US to take care with its rhetoric.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, left, makes an opening statement next to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, center, and Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, at the Bürgenstock Resort in Obbuergen, Switzerland, Sunday, June 21, 2026.
Video Duration 02 minutes 51 seconds 02:51

What are the end goals of Iran-US negotiations?

By Daniel Khalili-Tari and Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 22 Jun 2026

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  • The US and Iran have concluded a day of high-level talks in Switzerland, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.
  • US President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran over its support of Hezbollah, but Tehran’s top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said the US should be careful with its rhetoric.