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LIVE: Trump says Iran deal not ‘fully negotiated yet’

US president says any potential agreement with Tehran will be ‘good and proper’ as mediation efforts continue.

US President Donald Trump delivers a speech about the economy at Rockland Community College Fieldhouse in Suffern, New York, on May 22, 2026.
US President Donald Trump delivers a speech about the economy at Rockland Community College Fieldhouse in Suffern, New York, on May 22, 2026 [AFP]
By Zaid Sabah
Published On 24 May 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump says a deal with Iran is not “fully negotiated yet” as uncertainty swirls amid continued differences between the two sides.
  • White House officials have taken a “cautious tone” while suggesting that a deal could take days to finalise, according to Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Washington, DC.