Live updatesLive updates,
Iran war live: Trump says deal ‘irrelevant’; steel plants in Isfahan hit
US-Israeli strikes continue across Iran, hitting pharmaceutical companies and steel plants in Isfahan and Farokhshar.
live
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
Published On 1 Apr 2026
- US President Donald Trump says Iran does not have to make a deal for him to end the war and that the conflict could end in two to three weeks.
- US-Israeli strikes continue across Iran, with pharmaceutical companies and steel plants in Isfahan and Farokhshahr hit.