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Iran war live: Tehran mourns Larijani, Soleimani; two killed in Israel
Iran launches attacks on Israel, killing two, as Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia report intercepting more missiles, drones.
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Published On 18 Mar 2026
- Iran confirms the killings of its security chief Ali Larijani and Basij force commander Gholamreza Soleimani after Israel said it carried out both assassinations.
- Iran launches more strikes on central Israel, with at least two people reported killed from severe shrapnel wounds.