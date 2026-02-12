Live updatesLive updates,
Bangladesh election results live: Polls close in race between BNP, Jamaat
The landmark election determines the country’s leadership and return to democracy following a 2024 student-led uprising.
Published On 12 Feb 2026
- Polls have formally closed in Bangladesh’s landmark election, which is seen as a direct contest between Tarique Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and a coalition of 11 parties, led by the resurgent Jamaat-e-Islami party’s chief, Shafiqur Rahman.
- While opinion polls suggest Tarique Rahman is a frontrunner for the prime minister, the Jamaat-led alliance, which includes the National Citizen Party (NCP), formed by student leaders behind the 2024 uprising, could spring a surprise.