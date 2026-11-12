Live updatesLive updates,
Iran war live: Iran warns of Europe retaliation, Israel attacks Gaza
Israel orders military to step up preparations for a possible attack on Iran, as Tehran says will retaliate if attacked.
Published On 12 Nov 2026
- Israel has ordered its military to step up preparations for a possible attack on Iran, as Tehran warned it would expand the war beyond the region if attacked.
- Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Tehran’s lead negotiator, has told Al Jazeera that the US must “make and announce” a decision on the latest Iranian proposal after Iran rejected a US proposal to transfer its stockpile of 60 percent enriched uranium to a third country.