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Iran war live: Iran warns of Europe retaliation, Israel attacks Gaza

Israel orders military to step up preparations for a possible attack on Iran, as Tehran says will retaliate if attacked.

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei [File: Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Video Duration 01 minutes 17 seconds 01:17

Scenes show aftermath of horrific Israeli strike on Gaza tents

Published On 12 Nov 2026

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  • Israel has ordered its military to step up preparations for a possible attack on Iran, as Tehran warned it would expand the war beyond the region if attacked.
  • Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Tehran’s lead negotiator, has told Al Jazeera that the US must “make and announce” a decision on the latest Iranian proposal after Iran rejected a US proposal to transfer its stockpile of 60 percent enriched uranium to a third country.