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Iran war live: Iran says US ‘not serious’ about talks; ship ablaze off Iraq
Published On 27 Oct 2026
- Tehran has accused Washington of not being serious about negotiations, while security risks in the Gulf continue to escalate with UKMTO reporting a vessel caught fire 63 nautical miles (117km) southeast of al-Faw, Iraq.
- Senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye, which make up the newly-formed Mecca Alliance, have met with Iran’s president and security chief in Tehran, where both sides have agreed to continue talks and seek peace.